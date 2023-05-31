Police bust baby factory in Rivers, rescue 6 pregnant girls

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Nigeria police in Rivers State said they busted a suspected baby making factory and rescued six pregnant girls.

Police said the arrest was made around Choba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The new state Commissioner of Police, Polycarp Emeka, made the disclosure during his maiden media briefing in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Emeka said the success was recorded through credible information by good Nigerians. He said police arrested the prime suspect, Akudo Ozoroh, during the raid on the alleged child trafficking home.

Emeka said the prime suspect had during interrogation confessed to the crime, noting that they had trafficked many children from the illegal home.

The CP said: “Eagle-eyed operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, in furtherance of an investigation, on May 27, 2023, arrested one Akudo Ozoroh, 39 years, the alleged owner of the child trafficking centre.

“Six pregnant girls were rescued. And upon interrogation, Akudo Ozoroh confessed to the crime. The suspect claimed that she had been in the business a long time and had succeeded in selling many children, which she couldn’t give a vivid account of.

“The prime suspect and her accomplice are currently in custody and further investigation is in top gear for the possible arrest of other suspects in connection with the crime.”