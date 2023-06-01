Peak marks World Milk Day with breakfast campaign

Leading dairy brand in Nigeria, Peak Milk, has announced the launch of its National Breakfast Week and World Milk Day Campaign for 2023, with a commitment to promote healthy lifestyles and emphasise the importance of milk consumption.

World Milk Day is celebrated June 1 worldwide. This year’s theme is “Sustainable Dairy’.

A statement noted that this year, Peak Milk aims to celebrate National Breakfast Week and World Milk Day with a campaign themed “Complete Your Breakfast with Peak”, to underscore the importance of incorporating Peak milk into breakfast routines across Nigerian households.

It added that Peak Milk aims to directly engage with consumers across the country through impactful executions during this campaign “as World Milk Day provides an exceptional platform to highlight the significance of dairy and raise awareness about its role in healthy diets, responsible food production, and supporting livelihoods and communities.”

The statement added that it is noteworthy that FrieslandCampina WAMCO, the makers of Peak Milk, pioneered its backward integration in 1984 through the establishment of a dairy farm located in Vom, Plateau State.

Since then, it noted, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has integrated all learnings and consistently progressed into a more sustainable dairy value chain model which was launched in 2010.

“Through the Dairy Development initiative, local farmers are supported in the production of milk (yield per cow improvement), improving milk quality and hygiene, feeding, breeding and farm management.

“The locally sourced milk from these farmers is collected through its 29 Milk Collection Centres (MCC) in the different farmer communities, then transported to the world-class FrieslandCampina WAMCO plant in Lagos where it is processed into nutritious products for the Nigerian populace,” it stated.

Speaking, Mrs. Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager of Peak Milk, stated, “Skipping breakfast or having an incomplete breakfast can significantly impact one’s well-being.

“An incomplete breakfast is one that lacks the required nutrients to start the day right and unfortunately, many Nigerians are guilty of this oversight.

“As Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, it is our responsibility to educate consumers about the significance of breakfast consumption, and not just any breakfast, but one with all the key nutrients – a Peak protein breakfast.

“By advocating a complete breakfast, we aim to promote a healthier lifestyle and enhance the overall well-being of Nigerians.”

During the National Breakfast Week and World Milk Day Campaign, Peak Milk will roll out a series of engaging initiatives, including interactive social media campaigns, informative content, and special offers.