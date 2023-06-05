PDP thugs planned to overrun Tribunal – Ogun APC

…commends security agencies for thwarting plan

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the fake news of attack on PDP members on Monday in Abeokuta as an “expression of frustrations of PDP members over the failure of their plan to overrun the Tribunal”.

In a press statement issued in Abeokuta by its State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ogunsanya Olusola Blessed, the APC alleged that it uncovered nefarious plans of the PDP to overrun the tribunal, but the efforts of security men and women who provided adequate security at the tribunal frustrated the evil plan.

“APC, as a law abiding party, commended the security agents for living up to expectations, while urging them to continue to be vigilant in subsequent hearings.

The statement reads further: “On the eve of the tribunal hearing, we intercepted intelligence reports that the PDP and the so-called “Lado Supporters Group” were mobilising heavily to storm and overrun the tribunal. To cover their plans and identities, they instructed their followers in a coded message shared widely on PDP platforms as quoted below and we challenge them to deny it:

“In reference to the last paragraph, the date (05/06/2023) is confirmed. We Therefore Appeal To Our PDP Members/LADO Supporters Groups Not To Wear Anything That Has PDP LOGO or LADO’s Scripture in order to have Peaceful Atmosphere inside and outside Court Premises. My people, due to information at hand, Ogun State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal will commence on 5th of June, 2023”

“Governor Dapo Abiodun is renowned for peace and has reduced the political heat to the barest minimum since he assumed office, even in the face of unwarranted attacks and other political shenanigans.

“With the victory and renewed mandate given by Ogun people, our peace loving governor has already settled down for serious business and won’t be deterred by sore losers and their financiers.

“PDP in Ogun is noted for thuggery, treachery and shenanigans and bringing thugs to the premises of the court as confirmed by the loquacious, dealer-leader of PDP, Segun Sowunmi, in a hasty interview he granted an online TV, has further confirmed their hatchet plan to intimidate the tribunal and disturb public peace and order

“Tribunal cases, it must be pointed out to “PDP/Lado Supporters Group”, are neither won by intimidation nor on the streets.