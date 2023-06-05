Paul Adefarasin hosts TAPE 2023

The African Praise Experience, TAPE, 2023, will hold this Friday, June 9, with an array of Nigeria’s gospel ministers hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House On The Rock.

A statement noted that the Praise Night will take place at the Rock Cathedral of the House on The Rock from 8pm till dawn.

It said ministering on the night would be gospel music greats like Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Mercy Chinwo, Judikay, Mr M & Revelation, Eno Michaels, Kike Mudiaga, Moses Bliss, Beejay Sax, LMGC and debuting at TAPE are Prosper Ochimana, Prinx Emmanuel, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Dare Justified, and the phenomenal wordsmith, IB Quake.

“It promises to be an awesome time of joy and laughter with the array of stand-up comedians lined up for the night.

“The free for all event is a precursor to the ‘Experience” which holds annually at the Tafawa Balewa Square in December and will be in its 18th edition this year,” the statement added.