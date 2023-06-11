Osun former commissioner rally support Ekiti chef

…donates N100,000 to ambition

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Osun state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Remi Omowaiye has promised to support the Ekiti state born chef, Miss Adeparusi Damilola in her quest to break the Guinness Record for longest cooking hours.

Omowaiye while speaking with Vanguard on Sunday said he deemed it fit to support the chef’s ambition, hence, his decision to donate a token of N100,000 to stock up her supply.

Adeparusi, a student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti is currently cooking inside an apartment in Ilupeju, Oye local government area of the state.

Omowaiye disclosed that Adeparusi is not getting the needed support in Ekiti, hence, his decision to support her to achieve her ambition.

“There is no crime in breaking records. Records are meant to be broken, Damilola has not done anything wrong in attempting to break Hilda’s cooking record, the sky is wide enough to accommodate different types of birds, let her spread her wings and fly, I think she is also trying to make name for herself too, healthy competition is not bad.

“Even if the lady doesn’t break the record, at least, we’ve known her now like we knew Hilda and I think Hilda should also be happy to have been able to motivate someone to try to do the unthinkable.

“For me what is necessary is that the people of Ekiti should give her necessary support, even of she won’t make, at least she is now a know name and brand.

“I just want her to do something different, to cook more local dishes, such as Feregede, Otili, Pakala, Usu Eura, Usu Olo, Ewa Alagbado, Eusaa and Egbo among others for them”, he added.