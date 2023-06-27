Ogun NYSC gets new accommodation facility

By Efe Onodjae

The Rotary Club of Ogun State has donated a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) building lodge worth N26m to Youth Corpers serving in the Agbara area of Ogun State.

The project, which was initiated in November last year, began with the foundation of the building being laid by Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, the first woman District Governor (DG) of Rotary Club District 9110 International.

During the commissioning of the project, Rotarian Uche Okafor, the President of the Agbara Rotary Club, disclosed the cost of the building while speaking to journalists. He explained that the decision to focus on the NYSC lodge as a project was based on a thorough needs assessment conducted by the Rotary Club. Okafor stated, “In Rotary, we conduct what we call the Needs Assessment. The National Youth Service Corps officials approached us, expressing their need for additional corpers’ lodges to accommodate the corps members coming to Agbara.

“We had previously completed a similar project in the last Rotary year (2021-2022), where we built a three-block classroom for the Local Government primary school here in Agbara.”

“When the NYSC officials saw what we had accomplished there, they approached us requesting our assistance in building this lodge. We evaluated the project with our board and found it to be noteworthy. Consequently, we acquired the land from the NYSC and commenced construction, starting with the bathroom and toilet facilities,” Okafor added.

Regarding the cost of the building and his tenure as the President, Uche shared, “This building cost us a total of N26m to complete, and it took us approximately nine months to erect this remarkable structure. “In Rotary, our term is one year, so my tenure started on July 1, 2022, and it is coming to an end on June 30. During our meeting today, I will be handing over to the new president.”

Among the distinguished attendees at the commissioning was the Alagbara of Agbara Kingdom, Oba Abimbola Agunbiade, who expressed his delight at the establishment of the new Corpers Lodge in his community. He remarked, “During my time as a Corps member, such generosity by a club never occurred, and I am elated to witness this happening now that I am the Oba of the community. I must commend the Rotary Club in Agbara for constructing this remarkable edifice.”

Speaking on the maintenance of the newly commissioned building, the Director of NYSC Southwest, Amusan Oluwole stated, “The building is not only meant for the present Corps members, but also for others who are yet to commence their service year. They will also make use of this building. So, I thank God that a building was made available as an office for the Zonal Inspector, who will be watchful of the activities of the Corps members living here.”