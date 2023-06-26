Niger CAN scribe suspended indefinitely

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, has suspended its Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye, indefinitely due to allegations of misconduct and acting against the association’s guidelines.

In a letter signed by Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, CAN Chairman Niger State Chapter & Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Pastor Opawoye was accused of consistently disregarding the executive body’s authority and exhibiting behavior detrimental to the growth of CAN in Niger state.

One specific incident mentioned in the letter was the state’s rice allotment to CAN on 27th December 2022, where Pastor Opawoye allegedly concealed the truth about the quantity of the allotment and pursued a course of action that resulted in the loss of life, loss of rice bags, and wreckage of a CAN bus.

The letter also accused Pastor Opawoye of recording an in-house conversation, doctoring the content, and sharing it with the press in an attempt to put CAN in a bad light.

“After prayerful and careful deliberations, we have reached a very difficult and painful decision to suspend you from your role as the Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Niger state chapter, indefinitely and until further notice and with immediate effect,” Bishop Yohanna wrote.

Following his suspension, Pastor Opawoye has been stripped of all responsibilities and privileges associated with the role of Secretary and has been asked to submit all association-related materials to the Assistant Secretary, Rev. Good Seed Ekeleme. He is also prohibited from speaking or acting on behalf of CAN in any capacity.

In a separate letter, Apostle Wole Mosadomi, the Bloc leader of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Bloc, has been requested to submit a new replacement to act as Assistant Secretary for the association by the end of June 2023.

The letter signed by Rev. Ekeleme, read in part, “I have been directed by the CAN Chairman, Most. Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna to submit a new replacement for the Secretary from your Bloc to act as the Assistant Secretary.

“You have between now and the end of this month June, 2023 to submit the new replacement.”

However, sources claim that the Catholic Bishop acted unilaterally in suspending Pastor Opawoye without notice, and the state executives informed Bishop Yohanna that he cannot unilaterally suspend an executive.

A source told Vanguard, “The situation has raised concerns about the decision-making process within the leadership of the State Chapter of CAN and its potential impact on the unity of the Church in Niger.”