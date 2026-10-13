Again, court adjourns Odumodublvck alleged assault trial

An Abuja High Court on Tuesday adjourned the trial of a Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as “Odumodublvck”, in a suit of assault and battery until Oct. 14.

The lawsuit was instituted in November 2025 by Levi Ogbogiri, also known as Kraziecent, who alleged that the rapper assaulted him without provocation during a public event on Dec. 16, 2024.

At the resumed hearing, Ogbogiri’s counsel, Uchenna Ojembe, announced his appearance and said the matter was for hearing.

Ojembe informed the court that the defendant and his counsel, Taiwo Akinsulie, were absent in court, but his client was in court and ready to proceed.

He went further to remind the court that the matter has suffered too many adjournments and he is ready to proceed for hearing.

However, Justice J.O.E. Ajayi ordered a stand-down to enable Odumodublvck and his counsel to be in court before proceeding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court, on June 23, adjourned the matter until Oct. 13 and 14 for hearing.

NAN reports that after the standdown, the defendant and his counsel failed to appear.

The claimant entered the witness box, adopted his witness statements on oath and affidavits deposed to on Feb. 25, 2026, and prayed the court to grant his prayers.

He told the court that he was relying on an array of digital and documentary exhibits already before the court to prove his case against the defendant.

He listed the exhibits to include multi-party contracts, medical records, photo evidence, and digital footprints pertinent to the dispute.

According to him, part of the testimony highlighted an unperformed booking contract involving Walex Biz Nigeria Ltd, Shelter Groove Ltd, Capworld Nigeria Ltd and Chinotem Nig Ltd.

He also referenced medical documentation detailing a wrist injury and subsequent treatments, supported by medical report & photo evidence.

He said other exhibits included WhatsApp communication logs and payment receipts, among other documentary evidence.

However, after listening to the claimant and the tendered evidence, the judge adjourned the matter for cross-examination of the claimant by the defendant.

NAN reports the claimant is seeking an order directing the defendant to pay his medical expenses and to issue a public apology via his social media platforms and two national dailies or pay N2 billion in damages. (NAN)