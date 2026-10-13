Reps clear PINL, recommend extension of pipeline surveillance contract

House of Representatives

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities has recommended the dismissal of a petition against Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), citing the failure of the petitioners to provide evidence to substantiate their allegations.

The subcommittee investigating the petition by the Niger Delta Oil-Producing Communities Reform Movement (ND-OCRIM) also recommended that the Federal Government extend PINL’s pipeline surveillance contract, while declaring that allegations against the company and its Managing Director, Dr. Osahon Okunbor, were not substantiated.

The recommendations were contained in the report of the subcommittee tasked with investigating allegations of improper contract implementation, mismanagement of contract funds, the need for a forensic review of the company’s finances, personal expenditure linked to its managing director and neglect of surveillance personnel.

According to the report, the petitioners failed to honour three invitations issued to them on September 14, September 22 and October 5, 2026.

The subcommittee said the petitioners neither appeared before it nor sent representatives, provided explanations for their absence or submitted documentary evidence to support their claims.

In contrast, PINL appeared before the panel and submitted a written report titled The Impact of PINL Operations on Oil Production and Stability of the Niger Delta, accompanied by geotagged photographic evidence.

The subcommittee held its concluding sitting on October 7, 2026.

A major finding highlighted in the report was the improvement in crude oil deliveries through the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) to the Bonny Terminal, which reportedly increased from three per cent in May 2022 to 98 per cent in September 2026.

The company told the panel that before its engagement in August 2022, about 97 out of every 100 barrels pumped into the pipeline were lost, forcing the declaration of force majeure and contributing to a decline in national oil production to below 900,000 barrels per day.

PINL attributed the improvement to its surveillance operations across 215 host communities, supported by more than 35,600 surveillance guards, 28 forward bases, 130 boats, 175 vehicles, 25 drones and 454 personnel from government security agencies.

The company also reported that Oil Mining Lease 11 resumed operations within 90 days after remaining shut for 18 months.

It further claimed to have facilitated the remediation of 2,049 illegal pipeline connections and the destruction of 1,010 illegal refinery clusters.

On community development, PINL told the panel that it had awarded more than 5,000 scholarships, provided skills training for over 4,000 women and girls, and delivered flood relief to more than 10 communities in Rivers State.

The subcommittee said the company’s submission directly addressed the operational allegations and remained uncontested during the proceedings.

However, it acknowledged that the submission did not address the allegations relating to contract funds and the managing director’s personal expenditure, noting that the petitioners’ failure to provide evidence left those claims unsubstantiated.

The report described PINL as a well-organised company with a strong organisational and operational structure, adding that it was well regarded in its host communities.

It also stated that no evidence had been presented to support any of the allegations against Okunbor.

Consequently, the subcommittee recommended that the Committee on Host Communities dismiss the petition for lack of evidence, discontinue further investigation into the issues raised and formally record that the allegations against PINL and its managing director had not been substantiated.

It added that the recommendation should not prejudice the legal rights of affected parties.

Beyond the petition, the panel urged PINL to sustain its engagement with host communities and maintain attention to the welfare of its surveillance personnel.

It also recommended that the Federal Government extend the company’s pipeline surveillance contract in recognition of its reported contribution to pipeline protection and improved crude oil deliveries.

The subcommittee further commended President Bola Tinubu for sustaining reforms in the security of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

It also praised the National Security Adviser for coordinating national security efforts supporting pipeline protection, as well as the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) for its role in sustaining the reforms and providing an enabling environment.

Pipeline security contractors across the country, including PINL and Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, were also commended for their contributions to securing the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure.

The panel recommended a vote of confidence in Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, NNPC Limited’s management and the pipeline surveillance contractors named in the report.

The report concluded that, having considered the petition, PINL’s submission and the evidence before it, the subcommittee found that the allegations against the company and its managing director had not been substantiated.

It was submitted to the Committee on Host Communities for consideration and adoption.