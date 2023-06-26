Naira begins new week on positive note, exchanges at N768.17

The Naira on Monday closed on a positive note as it exchanged for N768.17 against the dollar at the investors and exporters window.

The Naira appreciated by 0.26 per cent when compared with N770.17 for which it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on Friday.

The open indicative rate closed at N750.83 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N840 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading, before settling at N768.17.

The Naira sold for as low as N465 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 198.13 million dollars was traded at the official investors and exporters window on Monday.