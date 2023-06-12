Mercy Chinwo shines at UK’s Premier Gospel Awards

Nigerian female gospel phenom, Mercy Chinwo has bagged the 2023 Best International Act Winner at the Premier Gospel Awards in the United Kingdom.

The Premier Gospel Awards held on Friday at the prestigious Cadogan Hall in Chelsea, London, successfully celebrated 50 years of gospel music in the UK.

Chinwo, who is married to Blessed Uzochikwa, lead pastor of a Lekki-based church in Lagos, The Waterbrook Church, expressed delight over the receipt of the Award in an Instagram post where she tagged the organisers.

She wrote, “Thanks for the honour @premiergospel. To every one of you who voted, thank you. God bless you all.”

Uzochikwa, in a statement, also applauded his wife saying, “The 2023 Best International Act Winner at the Premier Gospel Awards in the United Kingdom coming to you my beloved wife is a testament to your hard work, dint of determination and unbended focus. It is a reminder that serving God pays.”

The Award recognised winners across nine award categories that reflected various aspects of gospel music excellence. The winners in each category reflect the outstanding talent and dedication that has shaped UK gospel music, the organisers stated.

Chinwo was announced alongside eight other winners including Limoblaze (Best Male Vocalist), Annatoria (Best Female Vocalist), Jireh (Best Song: Limoblaze), Manor Collective (Best Group), Choir of the Year (The Spirituals), Tofunmi Adorna (Best Newcomer), Triple O’s Everything Left Unsaid (Best Album), and Guvna B’s Bridgeland Road (Best Video).

The Premier Gospel Awards was a resounding success that brought together the gospel music community for a night full of celebration and appreciation. Attendees left inspired by the powerful performances and heartfelt speeches that highlighted the importance of gospel music in today’s world.