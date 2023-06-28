Meet Kagantech: Nigeria’s leading tech content creator

Oladapo-Ogunsanya Segun also known as Kagan, a visionary creative professional, has established himself as Nigeria’s foremost tech content creator, captivating over 900,000 followers across various social media platforms as @kagantech.

Known for his expertise in color theory and digital image technology, Kagan has garnered widespread recognition through his engaging technology reviews on Instagram and TikTok.

Born on March 5th in Lagos State, Kagan’s formative years were spent in the vibrant city of Ibadan, Oyo State. Driven by a deep curiosity for technology and a desire to understand its inner workings, he embarked on a self-taught journey to acquire comprehensive knowledge in the field.

With over a decade of experience in the tech industry, Kagan’s remarkable journey began in 2011 and has continued to thrive to this day. His diverse skill set encompasses web design, social media management, and an array of captivating endeavors, defying the adage “a jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one.”

Originally starting his career as a music producer, Kagan’s artistic pursuits soon expanded to include blogging. He founded the reputable Dindindara and Joblanda blogs, which played a pivotal role in assisting young Nigerians in finding employment opportunities after completing their education. Subsequently, Kagan ventured into social media management and digital marketing, broadening his horizons even further.

Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Kagan delved into the realms of search engine optimization (SEO), web design, and graphic design, constantly climbing the ladder of expertise. His infectious enthusiasm and razor-sharp intellect allow him to simplify complex concepts, making his explanations both accessible and enjoyable to follow.

After spending five years on YouTube from 2017 to 2021, Kagantech made the strategic decision to share his content on TikTok, where his influence skyrocketed on a global scale. In a mere 30 days, his TikTok account attracted a staggering 200,000 followers, accumulating over 6 million likes and surpassing 100 million views on his product reviews and insightful tips. Simultaneously, Kagan’s Instagram following witnessed exponential growth, skyrocketing from 6,000 to an impressive 120,000 within four weeks.

Passionate about Apple products, Kagan aims to educate Apple users worldwide about the vast range of functionalities their devices possess. His invaluable contributions to the tech industry were acknowledged through his nomination for the prestigious 2021 Trendupp Awards in the esteemed “Forces of Tech Content” category. Building upon this recognition, Kagan received yet another nomination in 2023, solidifying his status as a trailblazing tech influencer.

When he’s not delighting his loyal followers (whom he affectionately refers to as his best friends), Kagan dedicates himself to personal fitness and continually expanding his knowledge base. As a self-proclaimed food enthusiast, he enjoys savoring delectable culinary creations while sharing his passion for leveraging technology to optimize daily life experiences with the world.