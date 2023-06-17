Mary Igwe’s ‘Girl Next Door’ posture

By Benjamin Njoku

From the very start of her acting career , Mary Igwe has always presented a posture of ‘Girl-next-door’ that has endeared her to many fans of Nigerian movies.

She’s not only one of the very few scandal.-free actresses in Nollywood today, but also, one of the most hardworking and versatile actresses in the industry, who invokes a sense of reliability from fans with her performances.

Mary’s debut movie, ‘A Trip to Dubai” said it all, as her naive and innocent look in the film gave her away as the people’s actress. Not too long , many film producers and directors started taking notice of her acting prowess and today, the actress is steadily rising to fame. She never fails to leave her mark with her positivity.

Her melodramatic, tear-jerking roles in movies such as ‘Perfect Planner’, ‘Missing Child, ” Initiation,’ “Audio Mone”, “Sea Goodness”, “Wrong will”, “Last Kidney” among others remain testament to Mary’s unmatchable talent.

On screen and in reality, Mary is your lovable ‘star girl.’ She likes keeping a low profile, even as she tries to stand tall in the crowd. Perhaps, this is her own way of staying out of scandal and guiding against her dignity as an African woman. Occasionally, she flaunts her substances to whet the appetite of her growing followers on Instagram. Indeed, social media being the ‘new madness” is not alien to Mary as she uses it to her advantage.

In one of her Instagram posts, Mary unveiled herself as a phenomenal actress. ‘I’m only interested in consistency, stability , respect and loyalty,” she wrote on IG. What more than to give it to the Delta State-born actress as a perfect example of the ‘Girl Next Door’ and the favourite of fans of Nollywood.