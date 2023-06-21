Kwara police moves to rescue kidnapped wife, 2 children of overseas returnee

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Officers of Kwara State Police Command and vigilantes are currently combing the forest in search of three members of a family, including the wife and children of an overseas returnee abducted in Okanle-Fajeromi community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The spokesman of the Kwara Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

Okasannmi said: “The kidnapping of three members of a family in Okanle was reported to the Police early Monday and the Police in collaboration with other security agencies have been deployed to comb the bush. Till now, the abducted people have not been rescued from the kidnappers but our men are on their trails and we hope that they will be rescued.”

The Olugbense of Okanle, who is the Bale (community head), Alhaji Abdulfatai Olasunkanmi, also confirmed the abduction to Vanguard.

He said the gunmen arrived the community at midnight of Monday when the villagers were already asleep and invaded the house of Alhaji Sikiru and took away three members of his family.

He said efforts to contact the Police did not yield positive result but the vigilante men in the town responded to the alarm raised by the man, whom he said arrived the community from his overseas trip to engage in farming.

The village head said the vigilante men only succeeded in rescueing one of the abducted members of the family while a member of the vigilante was shot on the leg.

He said the wounded vigilante member was rushed to the hospital while Policemen and the vigilante members were on the trails of the kidnappers.