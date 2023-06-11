June 12: Activists storm Abeokuta, as Ogun celebrates 30th anniversary

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As Ogun State government prepares to mark this year’s edition of June 12 Democracy Day, leading prodemocracy activists are slated to attend the celebration to be hosted by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The annual ceremony is to mark the anniversary of the annulment of the June 1993 presidential election won by Ogun State-born Bashorun MKO Abiola.

Sources close to the organisers revealed that among top activists that are expected to deliver solidarity messages at the event scheduled for 10.00am at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, are former Secretary General of Campaign for Democracy (CD), Professor Sylvester Odion Akhaine; former President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Segun Mayegun; foremost labour leader, lawyer and human rights defender, Comrade Femi Aborishade and former Chairman of Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mrs. Funke Fadugba.

Other activists billed to address the gathering include, the Chief Executive Officer of Rockcity FM, Abeokuta, Dr. Niran Malaolu; former Secretary General of Committee for the Defence of Hunan Rights (CDHR), Comrade Debo Adeniran, and the Ogun State Chairman of Coalition of Human Rights and Prodemocracy Groups, Barrister Solomon Bankole.

Governor Abiodun is expected to deliver a state address to mark the occasion and also take salutes from march past by different human right groups, organizations and unions.

According to the source, the stadium event would be preceded by a special prayer session at the late Bashorun M.K.O Abiola’s family house, Gbagura, Abeokuta at 9am.