God spoke through you when you said ‘Emi Lokan’ – Awujale to Tinubu 

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona said God spoke through President Bola Tinubu when the latter said ‘Emi Lokan’ (It’s my turn) during his campaign in Ogun state, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Awujale stated this while speaking during Tinubu’s visit to his palace in Ijebu-Ode on Thursday.

The Paramount ruler of Ijebuland said, “God spoke through you when you said it is your turn. (Emi Lekan). With this feat, you are still going to do one more term.

“Me and Asiwaju have been together for a very long time. We both did NADECO – the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) together. Asiwaju, our President was the one, who gave me the titled, ‘Baba NADECO.’

“Many of you may not know where we were both from, but the most important thing is that we are grateful for where we all started; where we are currently; and where Got is taking us to. This is the first stage of where we’re going, another stage is coming,” he said.

In his address, President Tinubu said the Awujale of Ijebuland is not the Baba of President and no longer Baba of NADECO.

Tinubu commended the monarch for supporting his presidential bid, saying, “Thank you for being there for me and for there for the country. You’ve demonstrated so much loyalty, so much commitment.

“Baba, this is your President. This is your son Thank you. Thank you for everything. I thank God for you being alive to witness today, to witness the result of the election that you prayed for us your children.

“You have an uncommon courage and you passed it to us. We utilised it to serve and to invoke the spirit of who we are a people, very proud and honourable people, people of great character. Our diversity for prosperity will never be forgotten,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu said he invoked the spirit of Emi Lokan (It’s my turn) from the Oba Adetona.

He said, “I invoked the spirit of Emi Lokan from Baba (The Awujale of Ijebuland). That’s the spirit of freedom and that’s who we are as a people.

“I came to Ogun state to invoke the spirit of freedom from which we are noted for. I invoked that spirit thrice – the spirit of Baba (Awujale) is Emi Lokan. That’s Baba, being blunt, being incisive, that’s him, he will tell you,” he added.

Recalling the naira swap crises that rocked the country prior to the 2023 general elections, President Tinubu noted that Nigerians voted at a very crucial time when “our monies were confiscated. The cash swap didn’t work. It was terrible then, I realised that.

He said, “And the second spirit is that money or no money, ‘A ma dibo’ (We will vote) A ma wole (We will win). Bi ko sowo (Whether there’s no money). And ever since, it’s been the spirit that’s driving me to serve. I’m honoured Baba. I am honoured. I’ve just come to respond to whom calling, saying I need to see you.”