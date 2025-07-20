Awujale stood for revalidation of June 12 election – Tinubu

L-R son of the late Kabiyesi, Ade Adetona; Daughter, Aboderin Adetona, Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun ; Governor Dapo Abiodun; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and FirtLady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during the 8th day Fidau Prayer for the late Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona on Sunday.

By James Ogunnaike

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday stated that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, was resolute in his support for the revalidation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, which Chief MKO Abiola won.

He equally acknowledged the contributions of the late monarch towards his success in the 2023 presidential election.

The President, who disclosed this on Friday, the 8th day, at the late Oba Adetona’s funeral, held at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, described the late monarch as an exemplary traditional ruler who brought great honour, dignity, and pride to the Yoruba race across the globe.

He added that the late Oba Adetona, who died at 91 years old last Sunday, said the Yoruba’s rich history would be incomplete if he had failed to win the 2023 presidential election.

Dignitaries at the Fidau included the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Others present included the Deputy Governors of Ogun, Lagos, and Oyo states, former governors Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Ibikunle Amosun, members of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Ministers, traditional rulers, among others.

He said, “Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebu land was a great leader of conscience, tradition and of great value. He brought pride, dignity and honour to the Yoruba race. I am extremely proud of him. He was always there at that time of need for all of us.

“I could recount June 12 episodes in his palace are for real—our resistance, our determination to reverse the annulment of June 12. Baba was steadfast, resolute and very encouraging.

“That he lived to be 91 years old, and to be honoured during his 90th birthday with the GCON title is what I am always considered as a great honour. He was very honest, bold, courageous, truthful. He will not deceive you.

“Our history would not have been completed, carefully and richly, if I had failed in the last election. I was successful because of your support, and because of the blessing of the late Awujale.

“I came to him and he blessed me, and he said you are winning that election, and you will be returned to office. Today, he is no more. He is gone. The richness of his wisdom is uncommon, as espoused by Governor Dapo Abiodun in his address.”

Tinubu stated that Awujale has played his part very well and passed away at a very advanced age; therefore, the people must continue to build on the strong legacy of the royal father by prioritizing unity and living in peace with one another, as exemplified by the late monarch.

He stated that “we have to be more united, bonded in the spirit that he (Awujale) left behind. We must cherish his legacy and appreciate his death.

“We have named institutions after him. His legacies will endured. It is left for you and I to reflect on the culture and value that he represented. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljana fridaous”.

Speaking at the programme, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, commended the late Oba Adetona as a distinguished and illustrious father, an irreplaceable monarch who redefined traditional institution leadership in the country.

The governor described the gathering as a celebration of life for an exemplary royal father who lived life to the fullest at 91, defined by a remarkable reign of 65 years of sterling leadership and transformative impact across Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said that Oba Adetona was more than a monarch; he was a voice for the voiceless, a fearless conscience of the nation, whose legacy would echo through time.

Abiodun said, “Ijebuland became prosperous under his reign. He became a bridge between our cherished past and the future. He upholds the dignity of Ijebu land while championing modern values as a custodian of culture and tradition, and simultaneously serves as a bold reformer.

He added that, due to the invaluable contributions of the foremost traditional ruler to nation-building, the state government had, some years back, renamed the state college of education at Omu Ijebu after him to immortalize him and preserve his enduring legacy of generosity, deep commitment to good governance, and the well-being of all.

Abiodun has, however, urged the people of Ijebu-Ode and Ijebuland as a whole to embrace religious harmony, prioritize unity and love for all to sustain the progress and uncommon development championed by the late Awujale for 65 years.

“Oba Awujale promoted peace and religious harmony, let us therefore commit ourselves to preserving peace and harmony and building on the strong foundation laid by the late Awujale for in our unity lies our strength and resilience to sustain the progress the Kabiyesi championed throughout his life”.

“As we reflect on the worthy life of our departed great father, I call on all residents of Ijebu-Ode and Ijebuland to remain peaceful, law-abiding and united. Let us honour Kabiyesi not only with ceremonies and words but with our actions that reflect his values.

“Let us not allow discord to undermine his exemplary legacy. The eyes of the nation are upon us, and the greatest tribute we can pay to our departed monarch is to sustain the harmony and dignity he so preserved.

“Kabiyesi was not just a monarch, he was a mentor and moral compass, he was a symbol of communal stability, and we can’t do less as we bid him farewell. May the soul of our loving father rest in peace.”

The Fidau was led by the President of the League of Alfas and Imams in the Southwest, Sheikh Jamiu Bello, and was supported by the Grand Imam and President of the League of Alfas and Imams of Ijebu land, Sheikh Muftaudeen Ayanbadejo, alongside other Muslim clerics and leaders across the Southwest.

In his brief message during the Fidau, the Chief Imam of Gbagura, Prof. Emeritus Kamaldeen Balogun, called on the country’s political leaders to emulate the late Oba Adetona, who was said to have been a God-fearing, honest individual who served the Almighty Allah faithfully to the end.

The Muslim cleric urged those in power to prioritize Godliness, justice, and good governance, knowing fully well that one day they will not only leave the seat of power behind but also go the way of all mortals.

Vanguard News