Late Awujale stood for revalidation of June 12 polls — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

…Late Oba Adetona facilitated formation of APC — Tunde Bakare

By Dapo Akinrefon & James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA— PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu said yesterday that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona was resolute in his support for the revalidation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, won by Chief MKO Abiola.

He equally acknowledged the contributions of the late monarch towards his success in the 2023 presidential election.

The President, who spoke at the 8th Day Friday for the late Oba Adetona, held at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, described the late monarch as an exemplary traditional ruler who brought great honour, dignity and pride to the Yoruba race across the globe.

Dignitaries at the Fidau included the Governors Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) and Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

Others present included the Deputy Governors of Ogun, Lagos and Oyo states; former Ogun State governors, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Senator Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun; members of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Ministers and traditional rulers, among others.

Paying glowing tribute to the late monarch, the President said: “Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebu land was a great leader of conscience, tradition and of great value. He brought pride, dignity and honour to the Yoruba race. I am extremely proud of him. He was always there at that time of need for all of us.

“I could recount June 12 episodes in his palace are for real. In our resistance and our determination to reverse the annulment of June 12, Baba was steadfast, resolute and very encouraging.

“That he lived to be 91 years old, and to be honoured during his 90th birthday with the GCON title is what I am always considered as a great honour. He was very honest, bold, courageous and truthful. He will not deceive you.

“Our history would not have been completed, carefully and richly, if I have failed in the last election. I was successful because of your support, and because of the blessing of the late Awujale.

“I came to him and he blessed me, and he said you are winning that election, and you will be returned to office.Today, he is no more. He is gone. The richness of his wisdom is uncommon, as espoused by Governor Dapo Abiodun in his address.

“We have to be more united, bonded in the spirit that he (Awujale) left behind. We must cherish his legacies and appreciate him death.

“We have named institutions after him. His legacies will endure. It is left for you and I to reflect on the culture and value that he represented.”

He redefined traditional institution leadership —Abiodun

Speaking at the programme, Governor Dapo Abiodun described the late Oba Adetona as a distinguished and illustrious father, an irreplaceable monarch who redefined traditional institution leadership in the country.

The governor described the gathering as celebration of life an exemplary royal father who lived life to the fullest at 91 and defined by a remarkable and extraordinary reign with 65 years of sterling leadership and transformative impact across the Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said: “Ijebuland became prosperous under his reign. He became a bridge between our cherished past and the future. He uphoed the dignity of Ijebu land while championing modern values as custodian of culture and tradition and simultaneously a bold reformer.”

“Oba Awujale promoted peace and religious harmony, let us therefore commit ourselves to preserving peace and harmony and building on the strong foundation laid by the late Awujale for in our unity lies our strength and resilience to sustain the progress the Kabiyesi championed throughout his life.”

Late Oba Adetona facilitated formation of APC — Bakare

Meanwhile, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, CGCC, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, narrated how the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, facilitated the formation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the eventual emergence of former President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s candidate in 2014.

Bakare said this during a special service held in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari and Oba Adetona following their deaths on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Speaking on the theme ‘A major shift in the national landscape’, held at the church auditorium in Oregun, Lagos, the fiery televangelist urged the present crop of leaders to reflect on the legacy left behind by Buhari and Oba Adetona that “the giant of Africa cannot stand on one leg.”

On how the Awujale convened a meeting that led to the formation of the APC, he said: “What many Nigerians may not know is that without the Awujale’s pivotal intervention, the All Progressives Congress, APC, might not have emerged as a political party. After the 2011 general elections, in which I served as running mate to then-General Muhammadu Buhari under the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, I approached Kabiyesi in London. I urged him to speak with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was then the leader of the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, about the possibility of a merger between our political platforms to form a united and formidable opposition to the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Upon his return to Nigeria, Kabiyesi convened a key meeting at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island and brokered the agreement that led to the formation of the APC. Even at that, Kabiyesi was non-partisan, supporting any course he thought would facilitate good governance, strengthen the national interest, foster peace and further the course of building a united Nigeria. He remained, to the very end, an elder statesman, a patriot, a mentor, a loyal friend, and a rare gift to this nation. He was a man of uncommon wisdom and a strong sense of justice.”

While paying glowing tributes to the two leaders, Bakare said there can hardly be a replacement for Buhari and Oba Sikiru.

His words: “On Sunday, July 13, 2025, I received the shocking news of the passing away of Nigeria’s former president, my former principal and dear friend, elder statesman and compatriot, President Muhammadu Buhari. Just as I was processing the sad news and solemnly reflecting on his life and times while trying to manage the flurry of calls from various stakeholders, including the press and political associates, I received the equally painful news of the passing away of Kabiyesi Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Land.

“I found myself pondering the fact that both leaders exited the same day. The moment became even more significant when I considered the fact that the Awujale played a facilitatory role in the process that eventually enabled General Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as Nigeria’s president after many unsuccessful attempts. I found it deeply telling that these two leaders, having been, in a manner of speaking, partners in destiny on this side of eternity, exited the planet on the same day.

“The passing of these two great men on July 13 became personally significant for me because it reminded me that, years after taking that step of faith, at various points in my life, God strategically positioned destiny facilitators in line with His plans for my life, and by extension, for our nation.

At various points and in diverse ways, these two men became instrumental in facilitating my journey through the path that God mapped out for me.”

Recalling his first encounter with the Ijebu monarch, Bakare said: “I will never forget my first personal encounter with him—an experience that revealed his extraordinary fairness and discernment. As a young preacher holding a crusade in Ijebu Ode in the early 1990s, our gathering was suddenly invaded by an angry mob led by a masquerade named Obirin Ojowu. The masquerade was knocked down by the power of God. In anger, his supporters rushed to the palace, demanding that Kabiyesi stop the crusade. But he refused. He said, ‘If the organisers did not push the masquerade down, but the power of God did, then these are the kind of people we need in Ijebu Ode.’ That moment left a lasting impression on me.”