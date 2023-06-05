Five things to know about Sweden S3x Championship

Sweden got the internet agog over the weekend after pronouncing sex as a sport and finalised agreements for its maiden sex tournament billed for Thursday, June 8.

Head of the Swedish Federation of Sex Dragan Bratych, during the announcement, underlined the importance of sexual activity, saying it can improve one’s physical and mental health.

Bratych said education and training is very essential in order to improve one’s ability, just like in other sports.

He said, “Like any sport, getting the results you want in sex requires training.”

As the competition gets set to kick off on Thursday, here are five things to know about it: