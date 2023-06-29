First transshipment vessel arrives Lekki Port

By Godwin Oritse

The management of Lekki Deep Sea Port has announced the arrival of the ‘CMA CGM RIMBAUD’ the first transshipment vessel to call at the container terminal of Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The vessel, which arrived yesterday at approximately contains cargo from two of the largest container shipping lines in the world, CMA CGM and Maersk. The service originated from the Far East passing through Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nansha, Tanjung Pelpas, Singapore to Kribi, Cameroun, before finally arriving at Lekki Port this afternoon.

The vessel is carrying 411 TEUs of transshipment cargo and has a nominal container handling capacity of 6,900 TEUs.

Speaking on the milestone, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Du Ruogang, expressed his appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Ports Authority for the support in ensuring the start of transshipment activities at Lekki Port.

Similarly, the Chief Operating Officer, Laurence Smith noted that all regulatory agencies operating at the port particularly the Nigerian Customs Service worked together with Lekki Port and the container terminal operator, Lekki Freeport Terminal to ensure a hitch free arrival of the vessel and processing of cargo.

Lekki Port with its state-of-the-art Ship to Shore cranes and sophisticated scanners is now poised to position Nigeria as the preeminent transhipment hub of West Africa.

The transshipped cargo will be departing for Cotonou its final destination early next month.