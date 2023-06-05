FG appoints new governing council for Oko Poly

Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE federal government has reconstituted the governing council of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra State, with Squadron Leader Chima I. Chima (Rtd) as the chairman.

Other members of the 12th governing council are Joe Alakiri, Afolabi Joel Olusayo, Alhaji Isa Bakari Yarima and Barrister Aminu Ramalan Zaria.

The 11th governing council of the institution was recently dissolved by the government.

Vanguard gathered that in accordance with the amended Polytechnic Act 2019, the host community, the Alumni Association, as well as the Polytechnic’s Community are expected to submit lists of their elected representatives to complete the required number of members before their inauguration expected to take place soon.

According to the Federal Ministry of Education, the appointment of the new council members takes immediate effect.

The Federal Polytechnic, Oko had witnessed series of dissolution of its governing councils by Federal Government due to alleged unsatisfactory performance and irregular activities of some of the council members.

For instance, the governing councils of the polytechnic were prematurely dissolved in 2019, 2022 and on May 26, 2023.