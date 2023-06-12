El-Rufai has questions to answer — Archbishop Onuoha

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Chidi Nkwopara

President of Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, Most Rev. David Onuoha, has expressed reservations that “none of the nation’s security agencies has invited the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, to account for his controversial and caustic religious remarks, currently trending in the social media.

Onuoha made the feelings of CCN known, weekend, in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Part of the statement, entitled, “Stop El-Rufai and his fellow haters of mankind now,” read: “The vomit by the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on how he deliberately wasted the lives of thousands of fellow indigenes of Kaduna State, has been trending in the media for some time now.

“We are worried that ever since, the security operatives have allowed this confessed enemy of mankind, to be roaming around free. A serious-minded government would have taken him behind bars for a crime against humanity.

“He has questions to answer, not only for the murder of innocent citizens but also for masterminding the insecurity that has brought this nation to its knees.

“If he is not saying the mind of this administration on Muslim/Muslim ticket, then the president should deliberately ensure that the leadership of the National Assembly, both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, goes to Christians.

“Second, El-Rufai should be banned from holding public office again, since he is all out to use such office or position to promote fundamentalism, bigotry, insurgency, insecurity, and threat to peace and national cohesion.

“The present administration in Nigeria should not turn blind eyes and give deaf ears to the danger such careless outbursts by El-Rufai and his co-travellers on this inhuman voyage pose to the unity and stability of this nation. It is necessary to stop him now.”