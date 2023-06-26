Eid: LASTMA warns against indiscipline on roads

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists to be disciplined on the roads during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, to avoid its hammer.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, said on Monday that acts of indiscipline and unruly behaviour by vehicle owners and road users would not be tolerated.

He said this in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Mr Taofiq Adebayo, in Lagos.

The LASTMA boss noted that the Eid-el-kabir celebration was usually characterised by a high volume of human and vehicular movements, hence extra effort would be required to ensure a free flow of vehicle movements across the Lagos metropolis.

“All motorists are urged to maintain speed limits as they embark on their journeys into, within and outside Lagos.

“The entry and exit points into Lagos will be fully manned by our officers for adequate control of traffic management.

“The major entry/exit roads in Lagos, like Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Abeokuta, Lagos-Badagry, Lekki-Epe Expressways and Lagos-Ikorodu-Sagamu Highway would be adequately covered by our personnel for smooth and seamless traffic flow.

“Major road intersections will not be left out in our strategic coverage to ensure free traffic flow,”. Oreagba said.

The General Manager assured that LASTMA officers’ presence would be felt across all the major road intersections with regular and consistent patrols, especially notorious traffic flashpoints.

He implored all road users to adhere strictly to the traffic laws at all times, not only to avoid accidents, but to also prevent avoidable arrest and prosecution.

“Everybody prays to experience a joyous season. However, to be alive to witness the season and even beyond the season, we must, therefore, be moderate in the celebration of the season.

” Do not drink and drive, don’t endanger yourself and other road users while on the road, as the law will not be spared in dealing with errant road users who want to infringe on other people’s rights to use the roads safely”, he said.

Oreagba also counselled that in order to achieve a traffic-free Lagos, all motorists must maintain lane discipline and obey traffic rules and regulations as stated in the traffic law of Lagos State.

The LASTMA boss thanked the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing modern traffic management solutions hand held cameras which had brought significant improvement in traffic management and control across Lagos.(NAN).