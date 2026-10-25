Mother, child die as two container trucks overturn in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

A mother and her child have died after two heavily laden 20-foot container trucks overturned at Mile 2, near Freeman Market, inward Apapa, Lagos.

The victims were trapped beneath the overturned trucks and their containers during the incident, which occurred over the weekend.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, said its rescue and recovery personnel responded to the scene to evacuate the victims and remove the wreckage.

According to the agency, the road was temporarily cordoned off, while traffic was diverted through an adjoining service lane to ease congestion and prevent further accidents.

LASTMA deployed a crane and a high-capacity tow vehicle to remove the overturned trucks and their cargoes, while officers of the Nigeria Police Force provided security during the operation.

The remains of the victims were subsequently conveyed to the police mortuary in Yaba for necessary procedures.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sadness over the incident and called for a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

He urged relevant security agencies to determine whether mechanical defects, excessive loading, improper cargo distribution, driver negligence or other factors contributed to the incident.

Bakare-Oki also called on truck operators to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy, secure their cargoes properly and comply with established road safety regulations.

He stressed the need for regular vehicle inspections and responsible driving, particularly among operators of heavy-duty articulated vehicles, to prevent avoidable road crashes