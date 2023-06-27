Eid-el-Kabir: Shabi congratulates Epe people, emphasises unity, peace for devt

By Adesina Wahab

The President of Epe Club, Engineer Abdul Rasheed Shabi, has congratulated traditional leaders, political stakeholders, sons, and daughters of Epe from across the globe on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Festival.

Shabi, in a message on Tuesday, emphasized the need to salute the indigenous people of Epe Division for their remarkable resilience and cooperation, and also commended them for their unity of purpose that has brought development to their communities.

Shabi described Eid-el-Kabir as a time of reflection and devotion that serves as a reminder of the teachings and values that promote peace, progress, and a cohesive society.

The President urged the good people of Epe Division and their leaders to embrace the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration by embodying obedience, tolerance, forgiveness, and engaging in charitable acts.

He noted that by adhering to these principles, communities can strengthen the bonds that unite them, fostering an environment conducive to peace, progress, and collective prosperity.

“Epe Club remains dedicated to fostering a sense of togetherness, instilling hope, and empowering the community towards a better society. Through various initiatives and collaborative endeavours, Epe Club will continue to create an atmosphere that encourages dialogue, inclusivity, and the active participation of all stakeholders in driving positive change and sustainable development,” he said.

He acknowledged the significance of the diverse ancestries within the Epe Division and highlights the collective strength that arises from unity.

Hee opined that the community can tap into its immense potential, fostering innovation, and propelling the division towards remarkable progress and growth.

As the traditional leaders, political stakeholders, and sons and daughters of Epe gather to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir across the division, Shabi extends profound gratitude and admiration for their unwavering commitment to the betterment of the division.