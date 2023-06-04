Diri’s rule has set Bayelsa on the right path – PDP Govs.

Diri

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, Sunday commended the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, for providing purposeful leadership for the state.

Diri’s colleagues also hailed him for his contributions to the development of the forum since he joined its ranks.

This was contained in a message congratulating Diri on his 64th birthday on Sunday.

The message which was contained in a statement signed by the Director General of the PDP GF Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, in Abuja.

Maduabum said Governor Mohammed on behalf of all the member Governors, heartily celebrate its member, HE Senator Douye Diri on this special day, as he turns 64 years old.

He said, “The Forum joins his family, friends and indeed all Bayelsans, home and abroad, to give all thanks to the Almighty God for his life, the immeasurable grace upon him and the protection through life’s journey, not forgetting his sound health among others.

“The Forum rejoices with him on his re-emergence as the PDP Guber candidate for the November 2023 elections and believes in his capacity to move Bayelsa State higher.

“Bayelsa State has recorded tremendous transformation under him in many sectors including roads infrastructure and bridges, housing and urban renewal, aviation sector consolidation, sports development and infrastructure enabling the galore of sports medals and prizes won for the state, SMEs funding to alleviate poverty, security for lives and property, skill acquisition for youths and women, transportation facility upgrade, education at all levels, tourism, health service provision and infrastructure, etc.

“His immense contributions to the growth of the Forum and the country in whole is highly recommendable.

“We assure him of our unalloyed support and brotherly advice always. Happy 64th birthday anniversary once again.”