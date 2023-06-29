Davido: ‘I feel no shame about my past’ — Anita Brown reacts to ‘Porn Star’ claims

US-based lady, Anita Brown, who allegedly got impregnated by Davido has addressed claims that she is a porn star.

Taking to social media, in a series of tweets, the American claimed that reports claiming she was a porn star is not true and the videos being circulated on social media were videos of her and her ex-boyfriend.

She noted that as a believer it is wrong for people to shame others past.

“Let one without sin cast the first stone People are allowed to grow. People are allowed to change,” she wrote.

“I love who I was & I also love who I’m becoming & where I’m at so far. The things I’ve done in the past and the things I’ve been through gave me a lot of authority and testimony. I feel no shame about my past. I am the light.

“If you are a believer. You wouldn’t be shaming someone’s past. That is the whole purpose of Christianity. The whole purpose of the New Testament. Redemption, salvation, faith. Pain into purpose.

“Life has changed. Even baby daddy said it. That’s what life is about elevation. It wouldn’t have as much power. If I was one way my entire life.

“For whoever said celebrities don’t sleep with porn stars… babe, Drakes baby mother is a porn star & they get along great actually and he loves his son. (Sidebar; has nothing to do with me just an example) so hush.

“Don’t ever play with my name talking porn star. NOT TRUE. Any video y’all will ever see of me was prolly with my ex from years ago. Oh well. Get over it! Nextttttttt!

“It’s nothing that can be said that i can’t own! I don’t owe y’all anything, because y’all are not God.”