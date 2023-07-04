My child has a new father – Davido’s alleged babymama, Anita Brown reveals

Anita Brown, the US-based lady who accused singer, Davido of getting her pregnant has said her baby now has a new father and no longer belongs to the ‘Unavailabe’ crooner.

Miss Brown has become popular in the Nigerian media following her accusation, where she also alleged that she was asked to terminate the pregnancy.

Since her initial revelation, Brown has manged to remain relevant, frequently dishing out tweets to stir waters that are looking to settle.

On today’s episode, she tweeted: “I wish y’all would stop calling my phone

DAVIDO is not my child’s father

We don’t want him in my life or my child’s life.

HE DIED!

Please get over it & move on

PLEASE!

Leave us alone.”

In another post, she revealed that her unborn child has gotten another father.

She tweeted, “Y’all are delusional

WE DON’T CARE FOR DAVIDO

I’M IN THE UNITED STATES

I’M TOP 5

It’s annoying now

Nobody wants to hear about David

This is old news

My baby got a new dad already.”

In yet another post, she tweeted:

“Yo @davido tell your wack ass fans

I don’t give a FCK about you bro

This is annoying

You gave out my number

It’s annoying cause i don’t care for you

This shit is Irrelevant

We both know my body

Idc about nothing having to do with you”

Davido is yet to directly address the allegation.