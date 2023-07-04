My child has a new father – Davido’s alleged babymama, Anita Brown reveals

Anita Brown, the US-based lady who accused singer, Davido of getting her pregnant has said her baby now has a new father and no longer belongs to the ‘Unavailabe’ crooner.
Miss Brown has become popular in the Nigerian media following her accusation, where she also alleged that she was asked to terminate the pregnancy.
Since her initial revelation, Brown has manged to remain relevant, frequently dishing out tweets to stir waters that are looking to settle.
On today’s episode, she tweeted: “I wish y’all would stop calling my phone
DAVIDO is not my child’s father
We don’t want him in my life or my child’s life.
HE DIED!
Please get over it & move on
PLEASE!
Leave us alone.”
In another post, she revealed that her unborn child has gotten another father.
She tweeted, “Y’all are delusional
WE DON’T CARE FOR DAVIDO
I’M IN THE UNITED STATES
I’M TOP 5
It’s annoying now
Nobody wants to hear about David
This is old news
My baby got a new dad already.”
In yet another post, she tweeted:
“Yo @davido tell your wack ass fans
I don’t give a FCK about you bro
This is annoying
You gave out my number
It’s annoying cause i don’t care for you
This shit is Irrelevant
We both know my body
Idc about nothing having to do with you”
Davido is yet to directly address the allegation.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.