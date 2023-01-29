By Sylvester Kwentua

It was an interesting period for social media users last week, as they were treated to full dosage of beefs and dramas, between famous On-Air-Personality (OAP), Nedu, and the past housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality show, famously tagged Big Brother Naija

Nedu, who has become vocal on social media in recent times, started the beef, after he made uncomplimentary remarks about women who participate in the reality show.

Speaking during a podcast show, Nedu said ”Do you know what Big Brother does for you? It takes you from the low and shoots you up but there is no substance to hold you. It is vagina most of them have to offer. They intentionally go there just to get customers”

As if that was not enough, Nedu added more fuel into an already burning fire…

Nedu’s opinion about women who participate in the show, dropped like a bomb and in less than minutes, he started getting the responses he probably didn’t bargain for.

Big Brother Naija reality stars react

Doyin: Reacting to Nedu’s claims, reality TV star, Doyin David, who was an invited guest on the podcast, said there was nothing wrong in having customers, as she noted that a customer can turn to a husband. She added that most of them on the podcast will be happy to see a man who will give them millions, mainly to sleep with them.

In her words, ” Who says that is a bad thing, customer dey turn husband, una dey use short eye to look am oh, which one of you wouldn’t be happy to find someone that would give you millions to sleep with you.”

Angel: One of the bluntest housemates the show has ever produced, Angel Smith, gave Nedu a full page note of her mind. She spared no words in her response. Angel, who described the OAP personality as ‘toto plaintiff’ for degrading women on the Big Brother reality show, responded in a tweet : “Nothing worse than the coochie controllers, the toto plaintiffs, the box control division, rest. Yuck. Like this topic pisses me off so much, then you people will come online and say “Nawa o, so she fvcks for money, and she’s oppressing us, don’t believe everything on social media” nobody is oppressing you my dear, you’re just a jealous rat.” Angel started.

“Men are very jealous of women because I don’t understand why you’re upset about a grown woman’s vagina. That’s why blogs thrive on bringing down the women in big brother, some of the most hardworking people I’ve met, especially the ones you guys slutshame a lot, shut up losers.” Angel blurted.

Not done yet, Angel also informed Nedu that some former female housemates have become actresses and successful businesswomen.

“This is all so old and boring, I don’t know why men can’t just mind their business. So many women have come out of Big Brother to become actresses, start businesses and actually have a solid brand but because y’all are so misogynistic and uninformed you say rubbish. Because there are women that have internalized misogyny, they join in the cycle of slut-shaming women, it will never go away.” Angel said.

Kess: BBNaija season 7 ex-housemate, Kesiena Adjekpovu, also known as Kess, also took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to comment on the issue.According to him, it was distasteful for the OAP to label female housemates as sluts, and unjust to undermine their efforts as ‘legit hustlers’.

“This trend of tagging female Big Brother housemates as sluts is distasteful. 95% of them are highly intelligent, sufficiently independent, and super talented and are legit hustlers. It is unfair to undermine their hard work.” Kess tweeted.

Deji Morafa: Another former housemate of the reality show, Deji Morafa trolled Nedu, saying the reason why the show host continues to attack BBNaija girls is because he applied to be on the show multiple times but was rejected.

“Nedu must have applied for big brother naija and got rejected multiple times.” Deji tweeted.

Khloe: Another housemate, Khloe, in her own response, didn’t sound nice. Khloe reminded Nedu that it was nobody’s fault that his wife gave him a basta*rd child, while calling him dumb, childish and useless.

According to the BBN star, many people choose not to see it when these ladies work hard but would rather come online to support rubbish claims. She also added that whatever a woman decides to do to make ends meet is nobody’s business.

Not stopping there, Khloe also addressed Nedu’s earlier claims of walking in on two female celebs with one of his friends in action, saying Nedu must have cooked up the story on the spot and was only able to deceive fools. On a final note, Khloe told Nedu to heal from his heartbreak and leave women alone because they did not ask him to marry a cheating wife.

“ It’s not our fault his wife gave him a b*stard. Now, I don’t blame the woman she wants to have a child for a dumb childish useless lying talkative man…Now every woman living good is hawking p***y.” Khloe said.