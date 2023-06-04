Catholic priest kidnapped in Anambra 

By Vincent Ujumadu

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Stanislaus Mbamara has been kidnapped by gunmen in Anambra.

Fr Mbamara, a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka was kidnapped on his way from Awka to his base in Nnewi.

The chancellor of Nnewi Diocese, Rev Fr Raphael Ezeogu has already issued a statement, calling for prayers for God’s intervention to rescue Fr. Mbamara from the hands of the abductors.

“Let’s storm heaven with humble and insistent prayers for his quick release in sound health of mind and body.

“May the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Help of Christians, pray with and for us”, the diocesan chancellor said.