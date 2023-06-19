Home » News » Breaking: Unknown gunmen kill INEC staff, kidnap wife in Ebonyi
June 19, 2023

Breaking: Unknown gunmen kill INEC staff, kidnap wife in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

An Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Staff Mr Emmanuel Igwe has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen along the Ivo Local Government Area axis of the State.

The victim, an Assistant Electoral Officer in Afikpo North LGA, encountered the assailants while on his way back from Abia State.

Vanguard gathered that the victim’s wife (names withheld) was equally kidnapped.

Details later

