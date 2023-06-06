Aribasoye emerges new Ekiti Assembly speaker

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Former Chief Whip of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye has emerged speaker of the seventh assembly.

Aribasoye, chairman of House committee on media and public affairs of the 6th Assembly, represents Ikole constituency 2 in the Assembly.

Aribasoye emerged unopposed at the inaugural sitting of the house on Tuesday, following the proclamation of the 26-member seventh assembly by the governor, Biodun Oyebanji in line with the constitutional provision.

Also, the lawmaker from Ado-Ekiti constituency two, Bolaji Olagbaju emerged as the deputy speaker unopposed in the house with twenty four All Progressives Congress(APC) members and two from the Social Democratic Party(SDP)

The nomination for the speaker, presided over by the clerk of the house, Tola Esan was moved by Femi Akindele representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency one and seconded by his counterpart Lateef Akanle, from Ekiti East 2.

Speaking, the new speaker commended his colleagues and leadership of the APC for the confidence reposed in him, promising to run the legislative arm towards the overall development of the state.

Aribasoye who was first elected into the house in 2019 explained that he would remained dedicated and committed to the responsibilities of the lawmakers in the area of making of laws, oversight and support to the executive arm of the government.

He lauded the efforts of Governor Oyebanji since assumption in office, assuring him that the house would initiate laws that would assist in achieving his six-point agenda towards a prosperous state and socio-economic development.

In the selection of other principal officers, the speaker announced Tolulope Ige (Ekiti South West 2) as the new majority leader, while the deputy majority leader is the lawmaker from Ido-Osi constituency two, Oluyomi Ayorinde as nominated by the APC.

The member representing Efon, Bosede Olowookere emerged as the chief whip, her counterpart from Emure constituency, Maryam Ogunlade was picked as the deputy chief whip.

The SDP with just two members picked Dele Ogunsakin, from Ekiti East constituency 1 as the minority leader.