APC ratifies Cairo Ojuogboh’s expulsion

By Ochuko Akuopha

NATIONAL leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has ratified the expulsion of Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh.

The party’s National Legal Adviser, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, had in a letter dated 5 June 2023, said he had formed an opinion that Ojuogboh ought to have been afforded fair hearing with regards to the disciplinary action of expulsion meted against him.

El-Marzuq, however, in another letter dated June 7, 2023, and addressed to Ojuogboh’s counsel, retracted the nullification, saying that “subsequent facts have come to light, revealing inconsistenciesin your cliei t’s claims and actions.

“It has come to our attention that Dr.Ojougboh has filed an action against the Party in SUIT NO: A/82/2023 BETWEEN DR.CAIRO OJOUGBOH VS ALLPROGRESSIVES CONGRESS and 3 ORS regarding his expulsion, thereby circumventing the internal disputeresolutionmechanismsprescribedbytheParty’sConstitution.

“It is important to state that filing a matter in Court without firstexhausting the Party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms is a grossviolation of Article 21.5 (v) of the Party’s Constitution and such an offense carries the punishment of expulsion.

“Furthermore, Dr. Ojougboh constituted an illegal parallel ExecutiveCommitteewithin the party, which purportedly expelled Senator OvieOmo-Agege, the Deputy Senate PFesident and gubernatorial candidate ofthe Party in Delta State. Article 21.2 (vi) of the Party’s Constitutionexplicitly prohibitsthe establishmentof parallel structuresor any OrganofthePaFtyandsuchanoffensenecessitatesdiSCiplinaryaction.

“In addition, there are video clips of Dr. Ojougboh circulating the mediaspace, wherein he is seen to be lampooning and celebrating the inabilityof the Party and its candidate to win the Gubernatorial election in Delta State which is glaringly an anti-party activity.

“After a thorough review of these emerging facts, the Party has been advised that the expulsion of Dr. Cairo Ojougboh by the State Executive Committee in Delta State is valid and justified. It is further advised that the expulsion Dr. Cairo Ojougboh from the Party with specific reference to Article 21.5(v) of the Constitution of the party be affirmed.

“Therefore, I must formally retract the earlier letter sent to you. It is now clear that the expulsion of Dr. Ojougboh from the Party is valid, based on his violation of the Party’s Constitution by filing an action in Court against the Party and establishing an illegal parallel executive committee to carry out his machinations aimed at destabilizing the Party.

“I request that you communicate these developments and the party’s position to your client, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh. It is crucial that he understands the grounds upon which his expulsion has been ratified by the party and that the decision is final.”