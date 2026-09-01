Xenophobic attack: We’ll no longer tolerate dehumanization of our citizens — Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

— FG says it feels pained by humiliation of Nigerians in South Africa

— As VP departs Angola for Nigeria after AU summit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru in Luanda

The Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Monday warned that the Nigerian government and its people will no longer tolerate any form of dehumanisation of Nigerian citizens by any government.

The Vice-President reiterated Nigeria’s strong opposition to xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa, insisting that the country will not condone mistreatment of its citizens.

Speaking to journalists shortly before he departed Luanda, the Angolan capital, for Nigeria after the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), Senator Shettima — who represented President Bola Tinubu at the summit — condemned the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

He said Nigeria remained committed to resolving concerns with South Africa through dialogue and peaceful engagement but would continue to make its position clear whenever the dignity and safety of Nigerians are threatened.

“Those whose palm kernels were cracked by benevolent spirits should learn to be humble. We were part of the struggle for the liberation of our brothers and sisters in southern Africa, and we feel personally pained that our people have been picked up for humiliation,” the Vice-President said.

He added: “The government and people of Nigeria will no longer countenance a situation whereby our people are dehumanised and put into very, very unacceptable situations.

“But we believe in having very robust conversations with our South African brothers. We don’t want to overheat the polity, but once in a while you have to make it very clear, vehemently clear, that certain situations are unacceptable, and we’ll work things out.”

VP Shettima, while condemning the xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks, urged South African authorities to protect lives and uphold human dignity in the enforcement of the country’s immigration policies.

Recall that the Nigerian government had reported South Africa to the AU over xenophobic and afrophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African citizens in South Africa.