APC flays Gov Abbas’s demolition of structures in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has criticised the ongoing demolition of structures by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)-controlled Government in the state.

The state Deputy Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Shehu Maigari, made the condemnation while addressing a news conference at the NUJ Press Centre in Kano on Tuesday.

“Kano being a megacity and the commercial nerve centre of the Northern region and other West African countries, is now facing a serious calamity from the NNPP-led administration.

“This barbaric and wanton destruction of the people’s means of livelihood by the State Government calls for serious prayers by all well-meaning persons, as the people are now counting their losses in billions of Naira,” Maigari said.

He said the demolition had paralysed and brought to a standstill commercial activities at the famous Kantin Kwari and Kofar Wambai markets, among other business centres in the city.

“We, therefore, call on all those affected to exercise patience, maintain calmness and explore all legal means to protect their properties and seek legal redress for the damages done and the losses incurred,” the deputy chairman said.

The party also urged parents and guardians in the city to caution their children and wards on the dangers of them being used as “agents of destruction by the NNPP-led administration”.

Maigari also asked security agencies in the state to “step up action that will restore the people’s confidence in the light of the shock and calamity that befell the state”.

“Finally, we assure the good people of Kano State of our support and concern in this trying period,” he said.

Justifying the demolition earlier, Gov. Kabir Yusuf had explained that his administration would recover all public property, including land, that was illegally appropriated or acquired during the APC-led government in the state.