AMACOG ’92 set mourns Prof Lai Oso

THE 1992 set of the Association of Mass Communication Graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, yesterday, mourned the passage of a Mass Communication scholar and one of their lecturers, Prof. Lai Oso, saying the members will miss him greatly.

The ’92 set, in a statement by its Chairman and Public Relations Officer, Messrs Kunle Adesina and Kayode Odugbemi, described Oso as a sound mind who impacted the world while he lived.

Prof. Oso, who was once the Head of Department of Mass Communication in the school, died in an accident on Saturday on his way back from Delta State.

The statement reads: “Indeed, we missed an opportunity to reunite with him as a set when he could not attend our 30th anniversary celebration where we had a dinner to honour our former lecturers after unveiling the television studio of the Mass Communication Department of MAPOLY, which we refurbished.”

“There is hardly any known communication person in Nigeria whether in the media, public relations, advertising or teaching field who has not benefitted from the wealth of knowledge of Professor Oso either as his student or attended one training or seminar where he spoke.

“He was a most sought after brain in the communication industry.

“He has impacted the world in such a way that despite his death, he will continue to live.

“We will indeed miss him as some of us were still in touch with him up till the time he died to drink from his fountain of knowledge.”