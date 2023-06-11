Abu Ibrahim farewell package to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari bade farewell to Nigerians on May 29 after completing a two-term tenure of eight years. The President whether rightly or wrongly had done his bit and now gone to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State to have a rest.

In a grand ceremony commemorating his imminent departure from office, two captivating biographies were unveiled, shedding light on the enigmatic leader’s remarkable journey.

The event was attended by dignitaries from around the world, showcased the impact of Buhari’s tenure on Nigeria, and elicited widespread admiration for his unwavering commitment to transforming the nation.

The first biography, “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria for Good,” authored by Antony Goldman, a seasoned political risk specialist with deep roots in Africa, offers a critical examination of Buhari’s ambitious attempts at reform. With a wealth of experience in advising the private sector across Africa, Goldman’s incisive analysis unveils the challenges faced by Buhari’s administration and the concerted efforts made to combat terrorism, poverty, and corruption.

Senator Abu Ibrahim, a trusted confidant and long-time ally of President Buhari, contributed the second biography, aptly titled “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari.” Ibrahim, whose journey intertwines with Buhari’s through various political landscapes, provides a unique perspective on the President’s leadership style and his resolute commitment to Nigeria’s progress. Ibrahim’s account paints a vivid picture of a man who weathered storms and surmounted obstacles to leave an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

The book reviews were expertly delivered by an erudite scholar and former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and another scholar, Prof. Abubakar Sadique, added depth and intellectual rigor to the occasion.

The Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, a close ally of President Buhari, who served as Chairman of the event, showered accolades on the departing Nigerian leader.

President Akufo-Addo commended Buhari in his efforts to combat the Boko Haram insurgency. Akufo-Addo also highlighted Buhari’s pivotal role in diversifying Nigerian agriculture, revitalizing the economy, and ensuring consistent growth rates.

He acknowledged Nigeria’s former President’s significant contributions as Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS, the Gulf of Guinea Commission, and his relentless efforts in coordinating the fight against COVID-19 within the ECOWAS region, adding that Buhari’s legacy would be remembered positively for generations to come.

In his tribute to Buhari, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, expressed admiration over the former President’s leadership impact on not only Nigeria but also West Africa, Africa as a whole, and the global stage.

The unveiling of the insightful biographies attracted generous contributions from distinguished guests, with over N500 million raised during the event. Notable among them are industrialists, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, who made a handsome donation of N200 million, while Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, contributed N100 million.

Philanthropist Muhammed Idimi displayed his support by purchasing copies of the books for a whopping N100 million. President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima, demonstrated their deep appreciation for former President Buhari’s transformative leadership by collectively acquiring copies of the biographies for N40 million.

The event was attended by captains of industry and prominent personalities such as Dr. Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu The former Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, underscored the significance of President Buhari’s legacy. The generous outpouring of support and the substantial funds raised during the event serves as a testament to the indelible impact that President Buhari has made on the lives of Nigerians and the nation as a whole.

Former President Buhari’s initiatives, highlighted in the biographies, have garnered admiration both within Nigeria and internationally. His determined efforts to diversify the economy, especially in the agricultural sector has yielded remarkable results, enhancing agricultural productivity and contributing to the revival of the economy.

His supporters contend that his accomplishments in the eight years of his administration vindicate the trust placed in him by the Nigerian people, ensuring his continuity in office and paving the way for a brighter future under the leadership of his successor, President Tinubu.

They also argue that his administration’s fight against the Boko Haram insurgency, serves as a testament to his determination to establish normalcy and security in Nigeria. His tireless efforts have not only instilled hope in the hearts of Nigerians but have also earned him respect and admiration across the region and beyond.

As the event concluded, one could not help but reflect on the impact that former Nigeria’s leader’s President legacy will have on future generations. His story, as told by those who have witnessed it firsthand, will serve as a beacon of inspiration and a testament to the power of visionary leadership.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s transformative journey has come to an end, but his legacy will continue to shape the course of Nigeria’s history for years to come. The biographies unveiled have captured the essence of a remarkable leader and will undoubtedly serve as a testament to the enduring impact of his tenure.

As the baton of leadership has been passed to his successor, it is imperative to note that we should bear in mind that we have to honor his legacy, a legacy of transformation, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the progress of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.