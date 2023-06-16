16 bag Winifred Awosika Foundation Scholarship

By Funmi Ajumobi

16 candidates who distinguished themselves in the entrance examination into Chrisland secondary schools recently received their scholarship letters and certificates at the 2023/2024 Winifred Awosika Foundation Scholarship award event held at Chrisland School Opebi.



Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Chrisland Schools, Mrs Ibironke Adeyemi expressed her delight that the Winifred Awosika Foundation Scholarship has positively impacted numerous students since inception.

The scholarship programme has been extended to include indigent pupils from Owo, Ondo State, and Idimu, Lagos State, emphasizing the commitment to fostering educational opportunities for a broader group of deserving candidates.



Adeyemi highlighted the rigorous selection process, where over six hundred candidates participated in the examination held at different centres across Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Eket, and Lagos. From this pool of talent, sixteen exceptional students emerged as the overall best performers, earning the esteemed award.



“This initiative originated many years ago, aligning with the establishment of Chrisland Schools. It extends beyond our own pupils, encompassing underprivileged children as well. Our primary focus remains nurturing excellence,” Adeyemi explained.



She urged the scholarship awardees to maintain their impressive academic track records as they transition into secondary school, adding that secondary education would present new challenges and subjects, requiring increased effort from the students.



Adeyemi also encouraged them to persevere, and emphasised the importance of allowing their talents to continue shining.