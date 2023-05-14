Why I would leave Chelsea — Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has doused reports that he was about to terminate his deal at Stamford Bridge and return to his boyhood club, Fluminense.

According to the former AC Milan and PSG star, the only reason he would leave Chelsea is if the Blues decide his services are no longer required.

The Brazilian said he will complete his contract with the Blues.

Silva, in February, signed a new contract at Stamford but has been recently linked with a move back to Fluminense.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, Silva said: “I have a contract here, right?

“It’s been only two months since I renewed with Chelsea, I’ve always fulfilled my contracts.

“I only won’t stay here if Chelsea decides they don’t want me for next season or if the new coach arrives and doesn’t want me to stay.”