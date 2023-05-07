What kissing BBNaija Mercy Eke caused OAP Nedu

By Sylvester Kwentua

Media personality, Nedu, has been warned by social media users to leave BBnaija female celebrities alone, to enjoy their lives.

This stern warning came about, after Nedu was seen kissing Mercy Eke in a video currently circulating on the internet.

Nedu recently shared a video where he was seen kissing Mercy Eke passionately.

The duo, who got married in the video and shared a kiss in what appeared to be a church wedding, got social media users talking, with many wondering why Mercy Eke would agree to kiss a man who has been saying uncomplimentary things about BBNAIJA female housemates in the past months.

The social media bashing for Nedu began on Twitter, as many of the users of the platform spared no words in their messages to Nedu.

“See as the brief man is struggling to kiss superstar” @Tundedamien tweeted.

“Na wa oh! So all these your attacks on BBNAIJA female dem, na to to use style get there attention abi?” @waterangel tweeted.

“Nedu! No go talk r*bbish about Mercy oh after you don kiss am.” @gengenprincess tweeted.

“Mercy Eke, you sure say Nedu no use jazz for you?” @nnekaephraim observed.

What most social users may have failed to realize however, is that the video was a cutaway scene from a movie, and in the movie, Nedu got married to Mercy Eke.

Nedu, in recent times, it will be recalled, has left no words unused,in bashing BBNAIJA female celebrities, for living a lifestyle he sees nothing good in.