Why I’m still single – Mercy Eke

By Benjamin Njoku

Reality TV star Mercy Eke has revealed why she remains single. She said, “What I want in a man, I have not seen.” She added that it’s not as if there are no suitors as there are plenty, and that she could get married any time if she wanted to.

Speaking on a recent podcast, the BBNaija season 4 winner reiterated that she doesn’t mind having children out of wedlock. She explained that if she became pregnant before marriage, she would keep the baby even though it isn’t something she is actively seeking.

Eke expressed confidence that pregnancy out of wedlock wouldn’t affect her, arguing that the stigma against single mothers only applies to women who are not financially secure. She said, “I won’t go the extra mile to get pregnant out of wedlock. But if it just happens, I would leave it and I would have my baby.”

She also shared her desire for three children-two girls and one boy, or three girls because she loves female children. “Even if I don’t get married, I would still have kids. What most people don’t know is that the stigma of being a single mother only applies to women who don’t have things going well for them”, she said.

Continuing, she noted, “The women [single mothers] that are shattering glasses, men are begging them for marriage. I can get married tomorrow if I want to. But what I want in a man, I have not seen it. It’s not like there is no suitor—there are plenty… So, even if I have a baby, I would still see a man.”