Uzodimma unveils Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri, FUTHO

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma alongside the minister of State for Health, Hon Joseph Ekumankama have unveiled the commencement of the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri (FUTHO).

Governor Uzodimma in his address at the event commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his love for Ndi Imo for the approval of the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre to a Federal University Teaching Hospital which will not only cater for the Healthcare and well-being of Ndi Imo but will also provide the needed employment for the people.

The Governor stated that Imo State has two teaching hospitals which come with enhanced medical services for the people.

On his part, the Minister of State for Health, Hon Joseph Ekumankama disclosed that the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri (FUTHO) is a first-grade teaching hospital in the country. He also disclosed that the president has approved equipment for cancer treatment making it one of the 6th hospitals equipped for it.

Also commending the Governor, the acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri (FUTHO), Dr Kingsley Achigbu disclosed that what was witnessed today “took the political will and push of Governor Uzodimma and his team to come to reality”.

The Vice-Chancellor Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Mrs Nnenna Oti, said that the president’s approval was personally and passionately facilitated by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma who she stated has continued to demonstrate credible affinity and robust support to the cause of FUTO.

Present at the unveiling were: Board Chairman, of Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri, Sen. Dr Is’haq Salman; Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council Federal University of Technology Owerri, Sen. J. Tilley-Gyado; Government officials and traditional rulers.