US consulate convoy attack: Security operatives rescue 2 abducted policemen

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE two policemen abducted by attackers of the United States of America, USA, Consulate at Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State have been rescued.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said they were rescued on Friday.

The PPRO said: “In the early hours of today, Friday, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State.”

Ikenga did not give details, but said that operations were ongoing.