The word is sufficient

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, we are still in the month of Grace. Remember, Grace and Mercy are like Siamese twins to us Christians.

As Believers in Christ we are aware that prayer is a means of communication between our God and us.

We have also learnt that about the role of fasting and thanksgiving in our Christian life.

As a good Christian, we should be aware that a combination of the three , fast tracks our answers to prayers.

Whatever is the challenge that we are confronted with, we need to go to God in prayer.

However, what we often fail to realize is that while A & C may have similar challenges physically, the solution differs because the origin of the challenge differs.

What do I mean? If Mrs. A has been barren for five years, Mrs. B has been having miscarriages , both of them to the average person are barren. They are known as women who do not have biological children.

Whereas, the issues of Mrs. A may be physical that of Mrs. B may have a spiritual origin.

I’ll give an example.

A woman was married for years without children and she enjoys a good relationship with her husband.

However, she has been having sex in her dream regularly with a strange person .

This is a challenge that she couldn’t tell her doctor because she knows the doctor has no solution to such problems neither could she tell her husband.

She couldn’t tell her Pastor either.

Unknown to her, those behind the challenge were women. Women deep in witchcraft. They had joined together to boast that she would never have children in her marriage.

The secret was revealed during one of the church programmes she attended thought it took some time but with God on her side, she took in and delivered a baby boy to the glory of God and the shame of household witches.

God arose for her. Whatever is the challenge that you are going through, the Lord will arise for you this season in Jesus name.

Need I say that these three wicked women were her relations.

Matthew 10 vs, 36 ( KJV): “ A man’s foes shall be they of his own household”.

These women were so close to her that she couldn’t avoid them. Neither could she engage in a quarrel with them. What would be the basis of her distancing herself from them?.

These three women bound themselves with a word to work against the child- bearing life of Mrs. A. but she held on to God to deliver her with continuous prayer.

A word of God , revealed those behind her challenge another Word gave her deliverance.

Brethren, the Holy Bible said of the word in Hebrews 4 vs. 12: “ For the word of God is quick , and powerful, and sharper than any two edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart”.

We are also told of the importance of the word in Psalm 107 vs. 20: “ He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions”.

The Word of God heals. It delivers, it restores.

However, the word for each person sometimes differs.

For Mrs. B that often suffers miscarriage, her word could be found in Exodus 23 vs. 26: “ There shall nothing cast their young , nor be barren, in thy land: the number of thy days I will fulfill”.

For Mrs. A. it could be Deuteronomy 7 vs. 14: “ Thou shall be blessed above all people; there shall not be male or female barren among you, or among your cattle”.

For the person that is lonely and wants a marriage partner, it could be Genesis 2 vs. 18: “ And the LORD God said, it is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him”.

This applies to a man and a woman.

However, God himself can give you your own word. God can give you the word that would break the yoke of barrenness or whatever challenge there is in you life.

Let’s take a few examples from how the Lord Jesus used the word.

The case of Jairus daughter that was dead. According to Mark 5 vs. 40-41 : “ And they laughed him to scorn, But when he had put them all out, he taketh the father and the mother of the damsel, and them that were with him, and entered where the damsel was lying.

And he took the damsel by the hand, and said, unto her, Talitha cumi; which is, being interpreted, Damsel, I say unto thee, arise.”.

Verse 42 tells us what happened. “ And straightway the damsel arose, and walked: for she was of the age of twelve years. And they were astonished with a great astonishment”.

It doesn’t matter who has been mocking you to scorn, as you continue to hold on to Jesus in faith, your mockers would be astonished with what the Lord would do for you in the name of Jesus.

Now, nowhere else in the Bible was the Lord Jesus quoted as saying, “ Talitha cumi “ to anyone. That particular word for Jairus’s daughter only.

Who then can give the word? Only The Word can give you your word.

You may then ask, who is the Word? The answer is found in John 1 vs. 1-4 : “ In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

The same was in the beginning with God.

All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

In him was life; and the life was the light of men”.

Jesus is the Word and he alone can give you your word.

You may want to ask, how then do I receive my word?

God has thousands of ways to release your word to you.

It may come during a service, it may come through the testimony of another person in the church, and it may come through a word of knowledge from your Pastor . The Holy Spirit may also give your directly in a dream or a vision.

When the Holy Spirit speaks, Jesus speaks.

Remember what the Lord said of the Holy Spirit in John 14 vs. 16-18: “ And I will pray the Father, and the shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever;

Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him; but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you”.

Brethren, your case isn’t hopeless. You have a Comforter. Ensure that you do not engage in any activity that would bring you down spiritually.

Stand firm with God. Endeavour to live a holy life by keeping off sins.

A couple of days ago, the media was awash with the story of a journalist whose wife gave birth to a baby girl after 11 years of waiting.

The man was seen shedding tears of joy.

This should tell you that men also feel the pain of barrenness.

As the Lord lives, whatever is that challenge that has been holding you down, the Lord Jesus will release a word to break that yoke soon.

Brethren, when the word is released ensure you write it down and pray with it as often as you can.

The Word never fails. It would not fail in your life in the name of Jesus.

Remain prayerful. Don’t get tired of communicating with God.

Once you are not tired of praying, God would not be tired of hearing you.

Be strong in the Lord and expect your word.

Shalom!