Security beefed up in FCT ahead of May 29 inauguration

By Kingsley Omonobi

Ahead of the inauguration of the incoming administration on May 29, security has been beefed up in the federal capital territory with troops of Guards Brigade and Army headquarters Garrison deployed to all exits and entry points into Abuja.

The deployments which are supported by gun trucks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment are seen at points including the Giri-Gwagwalada-Kwali-Abaji axis, the Zuba-Suleija-Madalla axis, the Kubwa-Bwari axis as well as the Nyanya-Mararaba-Keffi axis.

Meanwhile joint military, police and other security agencies patrol teams have been patrolling in the inner city, raiding black spots, suspected drug joints and apprehending suspected hoodlums, touts and miscreants while scores of Okada motorcycles which remained banned in city Centre have been seized

The military in some instances are seen patrolling the city in gun trucks, moving round with well armed soldiers observing goings on at strategic areas.

In the city Centre and outskirts o the Abuja metropolis, Police deployments could be seen in stationed at strategic positions with patrol vehicles while the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel are also visible at certain places also supporting the police in the deployments.

Vanguard gathered that the police authorities have also deployed scores of plain clothes personnel in and around the FCT border communities with a view to gather intelligence on any planned infiltration or plots at causing violence during the inauguration ceremonies.

The security beef up are against the backdrop of several disclosures by the federal government and the Nigerian Police that the May 29 inauguration is sacrosanct and those planning to scuttle the ceremony should stay away from the federal capital territory.