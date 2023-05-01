SAHCO, NAHCO, Customs dispute 100% cargo handling increment

By Prince Okafor

There seems to be a dispute between the Skyway Aviation Handling Company, SAHCO, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, and the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja, over the commencement of a 100 per cent increment of cargo handling in the country.

This came as they staged a ‘no work action’ at the airport’s cargo section.ANLCA had condemned the increment, describing it as insensitive and an attempt to add to the sufferings of the masses.

But SAHCO and NAHCO jointly stated that they will no longer be liable for any loss and demurrage from the no-work action staged by ANLCA members.

It will be recalled that they started a no-work action which started last Friday.Vanguard Aviation World gathered that the increment showed that general cargo /bank consignment charges per kilogram rose from N63. 30 to N130. 6, the demurrage charge per kilogram also went up from N13 to N26 while re-registration was pegged at N15,000 from N4, 420 among others.

However, the Vice Chairman of ANLCA MMIA, Davies Chukwunenye, who spoke on behalf of all agents across the country stated that in February 2023, the ground handlers sent a circular to the executive of ANLCA introducing an upward review of 300 per cent on their handling and other charges.

“Due to the intervention of our executives, there was a downward review to 100 per cent which was against trade disputes all over the world.

“The previous increase has sent many agents out of business as they could not cope. This will further add to the plights of agents.“ANLCA members bear the brunt of customers’ damaged cargoes, especially those affected by water as a result of waterlogged cargo shed of NAHCO,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter obtained from the two ground handlers to the agents they declared that the final rates adjustment was effected in line with aviation standards as all relevant stakeholders recognised by law including government agencies and the regulator were duly consulted.

The letter reads: “We have also complied with the relevant provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s four main principles on increase in charges for Airport and Air Navigation Service providers as contained in ICAO Doc 9082, which are, cost recovery, transparency, consultation with users and non-discrimination.

“It is on record that the Ground Handlers have held several meetings with all critical stakeholders and various associations of Freight Forwarders and Brokers in the industry.”

“During the engagements and numerous conversations held with the stakeholders, it was collectively agreed that there is a need to ensure compensation for services rendered as a way of cost recovery for operations and such must enhance the safety, efficiency, and security of our collective operations and the airport environment.

”Consequently, it was suggested that the Ground Handlers should amongst other things come up with competitive rates that to a large extent match up with the integral cost of operations and that are commensurate with what obtains in other West African countries. This was intensively considered by all parties.

“The companies agreed that there were meetings held between them and agents on a shift in the commencement dates of implementing the said agreement which they acceded to despite the huge cost involved in having to adjust and readjust operating systems which occurred over three or four times.

“We consciously aligned in the spirit of progressive partnership, engagements, consultations, and collaborations.

“On the 17th of April 2023, we had a meeting with all the relevant stakeholders, consequent upon which an agreement was jointly executed on the 19th of April 2023 where it was collectively agreed that the ultimate effective date for the implementation of the 100% increase is Monday 24th of April 2023.

“We were therefore shocked and taken aback that having achieved the above millage based on thorough justifications regarding the current economic realities, your members still went ahead, staging a protest for a matter that has already been concluded/resolved”