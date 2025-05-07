NAHCO secures handling contracts with five airlines

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, nahco aviance, has signed handling contracts with Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Dornier Aviation, Enugu Air and Cronos Airline.

NAHCO added cargo freighters and cargo warehousing for Lagos and Abuja with Royal Air Maroc despite having a running handling contract with the airline.

The contract, NAHCO said, would run for a period of five years and would end in November 2029.

For Kenya Airways, the ground handling company signed a renewal contract that would seal the partnership between the two for the next five years, covering passenger and cargo operations.

The new contract with Dornier Aviation would cover passenger flight handling operations for a period of three years for Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Osubi airports and other airports in Nigeria.

The contract with Enugu Air would cover passenger flight operation for a period of five years for all locations in Nigeria.

For Cronos Airline, the three-year contract would cover passenger flight operations in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Commenting on the development, Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi, expressed delight with the new contracts and described them as very good and beneficial both to NAHCO and the airlines.

He said: “This is truly very good for NAHCO and the airlines we have signed these contracts with. When the client’s aircraft is on ground, there is just one Company that can take care of its operations like her very own. That Company is NAHCO. This fact is not lost on Airline operators. Those who want the best service will always come to us.”

Meanwhile, the Group Managing Director, NAHCO Plc, Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun, described the development as a sign of greater things to come in NAHCO.

He assured the company’s clients and stakeholders of NAHCO’s focus on daily and consistent improvements in all aspects of its operations.