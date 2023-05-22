Peter Obi attends Dangote refinery inauguration

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has arrived, alongside other dignitaries, at the inauguration ceremony of the Dangote Refinery at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Vanguard gathered that the former Governor of Anambra State was invited along with other dignitaries by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

Also attending the event are all 36 State Governors of the Federation, Governors-elect, Ministers, Senators, global oil traders, top international bankers, international multilateral agencies, and captains of industries in and outside Nigeria.

The Dangote petroleum refinery has the capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and will employ over 100,000 persons. It is also sitting on 2,635 hectares of land located in the Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The new refinery is projected to meet 100 percent of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products (gasoline, 53 million litres per day; diesel, 34 million litres per day; kerosene, 10 million litres per day, and aviation jet, (2 million litres per day), and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

Also present at inauguration is the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has also arrived in the state for the inauguration of Africa’s largest refinery.