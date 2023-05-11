Pandemonium as fire guts NAF Abuja base

file photo illustrating event

•Air Force commences probe, says no life lost

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

There was pandemonium, yesterday, at the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, base, Abuja, along Airport Road, after fire razed some buildings in the vicinity, following an explosion at the Jet A one fuel dump.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at the time of filling this report, but a source said the fire gutted a part of the NAF base.

Confirming the incident, authorities of the Airforce said an investigation has been instituted into the fire incident.

This is just as the NAF expressed appreciation to the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, for their efforts at putting out the fire.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, disclosed this in a statement.

He said: “A fire incident involving a Jet A-1 fuel dump, located on NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja, was reported at about 0800 hours today (yesterday). “It is gratifying to note that no life was lost in the incident.

“Though located on NAF premises, the fuel facility is owned and operated by Messrs Geometrics Synergy Services Limited, under a Build, Operate and Transfer, BOT, ownership agreement.”

The fire, which was as a result of an explosion, was later put out by the combined efforts of the Fire Services from FAAN, Federal Road Safety Corps Territory, the Federal Fire Service, and the NAF Fire Service.