Over N22bn owed by electricity customers in Kogi – AEDC

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Kogi Regional office has said that over N22 billion worth of energy is being owed to electricity consumers in the state.

The Regional Manager, AEDC, Mr Danladi Baba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lokoja.

According to him, the customers as a whole is owing AEDC over N22 billion worth of debt, and every month we add value to our debt.

He said the state government alone was owing N483 million as of April 2023, while other debts were from private individuals, companies and other customers.

“For the past four months in Kogi, we import energy of nothing less than N1 billion but we hardly get N500 million in average every month from our customers.

“The highest we have gotten in a month is N543 million and sometimes it dropped below N500 million.

“We encourage our customers to pay their electricity supply debt to avoid the AEDC from being disconnected from the National Grid,” Baba said.

The Regional manager stressed that regular payment of electricity bills and outstanding debt would lead to improved electricity supply for customers to enjoy.

He explained that some Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), who could not fulfil the obligation of the market, were recently disconnected by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from the National Grid.

This, he said was because of their inability to pay for what they imported as energy.

“The obligation of the market is that you must meet up with the payment for the energy that you are taking.

“Thank God the AEDC is not part of those Discos that were disconnected, and that is why we are appealing to our customers to pay up their accumulated bills.

“If care is not taken the disconnection by TCN from the grid can affect AEDC also,” Baba said.

He, however, noted that the drop in the electricity supply in March and April was due to the shortfall in the allocation given to them by TCN from the National Grid.

“We can only dispense to our customers what is being allocated to us. We hope for improvement in the allocation very soon.

“But if you compared Kogi to other AEDC Regions as well as other Discos in terms of Megawatts intake, Kogi has improved electricity supply than Nasarrawa and even part of FCT.

“The improvement has started from the beginning of this month of May, and we will continue to improve.

“As of May, almost all our Feeders take 16 hours supply of electricity till this moment, while customers on Band A get over 20 hours supply daily,” Baba said.

He noted that Prepaid Meters were available through only one access window called, “Meter Access Provider (MAP)” where customers pay with their money and get the meters unlike before when they were doing Mass Metering giving it out free of charge.

According to him, a single phase meter goes for N63,100, while that of a double phase is N118,000 aside from the managing director categories, which is N500,000 and above depending on the rating.

He gave the assurance that the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are in collaborative efforts to provide over 100 million Prepaid meters to customers free of charge